About this product
• Cartridge Vaporizer Pen w/ USB Smart Charger
• 380 mAh Battery
• Adjustable Voltage: 2.0V - 4.0V
• 15-Second Preheat Mode
• USB Charger
• Compatible w/ 510 Thread Cartridges
• Auto Safety Shut-Off
• Height: 5.5"
• Weight: 0.9 oz
With its lightweight and discrete design, convenient functions, and user-friendliness, Sigma's Twist Slim Vape Pen is a no-brainer for on-the-go vapers. This simple, yet powerful pen is compatible with 510 thread cartridges, and features a 15-second preheat mode that keeps the pen heated without the need to hold the button. Not only that, but you can adjust the pen's voltage between 2.0V and 4.0V with the twister at the base.
The fast-charge USB makes for an easy charging process, and the indicator lights display if your battery life is low, medium, or high. The auto safety shut off feature prevents the loss of battery cells, ensuring your Twist Slim Pen won’t be internally damaged from over-charging. When it comes to vapes, this pen is as convenient and portable as they come.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
