About this product

• Silicone Hand Pipe for Dry Herb

• Glass Multihole Bowl Piece

• Front Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 4”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .65”

• Mouthpiece Diameter: .25”

• Carb Hole Diameter: .2”

• Weight: 3.5 oz



The classic elephant pipe has been a staple with smokers for decades, and it’s now available in silicone! No more shattering your favorite smoking buddy! This hand pipe features a glass multihole bowl piece that’s sturdy in its own right, and a silicone insert that helps direct airflow. The insert is also easily removable, to make cleaning nice and simple. Just lather this little guy up with a bit of soap and warm water, and it’ll be good to go! A front carb hole (which corresponds to the elephant’s bottom) allows for better airflow control, and better hits. Grab this updated classic for yourself!