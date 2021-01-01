Smoking Outlet
• Silicone Hand Pipe for Dry Herb
• Glass Multihole Bowl Piece
• Front Carb Hole
• Length: Approx 4”
• Bowl Diameter: Approx .65”
• Mouthpiece Diameter: .25”
• Carb Hole Diameter: .2”
• Weight: 3.5 oz
The classic elephant pipe has been a staple with smokers for decades, and it’s now available in silicone! No more shattering your favorite smoking buddy! This hand pipe features a glass multihole bowl piece that’s sturdy in its own right, and a silicone insert that helps direct airflow. The insert is also easily removable, to make cleaning nice and simple. Just lather this little guy up with a bit of soap and warm water, and it’ll be good to go! A front carb hole (which corresponds to the elephant’s bottom) allows for better airflow control, and better hits. Grab this updated classic for yourself!
