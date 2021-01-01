About this product

• Magnetic Grinder Attachment

• Pollen Collection Chamber

• 5-Piece, 4-Chamber Design

• Heavy Duty Construction

• 4-Piece Design

• Zinc Alloy

• Wavy Style Teeth

• Diameter: 2.4”

• Height: 2.2”

• Weight: 6.8 oz.

• Scraper Included



This 5 piece grinder is a great way to break down all your favorite legal dry herbs to a neutral size to allow it to burn evenly upon smoking. With wavy style teeth that never fails to get all your legal dry herbs in a couple grinds. Available in multiple colors!