About this product

• Color: Black & Silver

• Weighing Units: g, oz, gn, ct

• Capacity: 50 g

• Readability: 0.01 g

• Power Supply: 2x AAA (included)

• Tray Size: 70x70mm

• Scale Size: 95x95x18.2mm



Measure weight with the master. This professional digital scale is small enough to take on the go, and features a black case with the classic line “Sippin’ on Gin & Juice”, and a silver depiction of Snoop. This scale is small but mighty, with a capacity of up to 50 grams, and a 30-year warranty to back it up. With stainless steel platform and a digital display that shuts off after 60 seconds without activity, this is a solid addition to your accessory collection.