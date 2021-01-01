Loading…
Smoking Outlet

Squeeze Me Torch by ZiCO

• Color: Black, Gold, Orange
• Fuel Type: Butane
• Maximum Temperature: 1300°C/2500°F
• Weight: 6 oz
• Height: 6.25”
• Adjustable Gas Flow Valve

This torch lighter brings comfort, style, and power to the palm of your hand. This piece is designed to feel like it’s part of your palm. And with a simple trigger, you’re one squeeze away from a nice steady flame from the single jet. This refillable lighter has an adjustable gas flow valve so you can lock in your ideal flame size. For a classy and comfortable light, these torches are the way to go.
