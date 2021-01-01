About this product

• Color: Black, Gold, Orange

• Fuel Type: Butane

• Maximum Temperature: 1300°C/2500°F

• Weight: 6 oz

• Height: 6.25”

• Adjustable Gas Flow Valve



This torch lighter brings comfort, style, and power to the palm of your hand. This piece is designed to feel like it’s part of your palm. And with a simple trigger, you’re one squeeze away from a nice steady flame from the single jet. This refillable lighter has an adjustable gas flow valve so you can lock in your ideal flame size. For a classy and comfortable light, these torches are the way to go.