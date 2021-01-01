About this product

• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch

• 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem

• Matching Ashcatcher Included

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb

• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Printed Accents & Clover Glass Logos

• Height: 14.75”

• Weight: 46.4 oz

• Glass Thickness: 2mm to 7mm

• Base Diameter: 5.25”



With this beaker bong, it’s always summer! This 7mm pipe by Clover Glass is covered in images of everything you love about summer, from a cool watermelon slice to a seaside celebration scene. Even the diffused downstem is printed! The highlight of this bong (other than the ultra thick glass and low-set ice pinch) is the matching ashcatcher that’s included. The 6-arm tree perc in the ashcatcher provides a strong bubble before your smoke even hits the downstem, and makes keeping your pipe clean a breeze. A summer breeze!