About this product

• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb

• Back Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 4”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .55”

• Mouthpiece Diameter: .3”

• Carb Hole Diameter: .2”

• Draft Hole Diameter: .125”

• Weight: 2.65 oz



Smoke up a little sunshine with the Sunflower spoon pipe by Apollo Glassworks! These small hand pipes feature a pair of bees hanging around a sunflower. Unlike most spoon pipes, these have a back carb hole to control airflow. This unique design is a delightful addition to any collection! If you are looking for a seriously beautiful hand pipe made with the unmatched craftsmanship of Apollo Glassworks, you just found it.