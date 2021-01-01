About this product
• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb
• Back Carb Hole
• Length: Approx 4”
• Bowl Diameter: Approx .55”
• Mouthpiece Diameter: .3”
• Carb Hole Diameter: .2”
• Draft Hole Diameter: .125”
• Weight: 2.65 oz
Smoke up a little sunshine with the Sunflower spoon pipe by Apollo Glassworks! These small hand pipes feature a pair of bees hanging around a sunflower. Unlike most spoon pipes, these have a back carb hole to control airflow. This unique design is a delightful addition to any collection! If you are looking for a seriously beautiful hand pipe made with the unmatched craftsmanship of Apollo Glassworks, you just found it.
• Back Carb Hole
• Length: Approx 4”
• Bowl Diameter: Approx .55”
• Mouthpiece Diameter: .3”
• Carb Hole Diameter: .2”
• Draft Hole Diameter: .125”
• Weight: 2.65 oz
Smoke up a little sunshine with the Sunflower spoon pipe by Apollo Glassworks! These small hand pipes feature a pair of bees hanging around a sunflower. Unlike most spoon pipes, these have a back carb hole to control airflow. This unique design is a delightful addition to any collection! If you are looking for a seriously beautiful hand pipe made with the unmatched craftsmanship of Apollo Glassworks, you just found it.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!