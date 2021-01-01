Loading…
Smoking Outlet

Super Thin Torch by ZiCO

About this product

• Color: Gray; Silver; Black; Gold w/Etched Pattern
• Power Source: Butane
• Height: 2.75"
• Weight: 2.20 oz

Super thin yet, neatly designed ZiCO torch catches the eye. Featuring a stop cap for safety purposes. Fits in your pocket, your hand and just about anywhere while you’re on the go! Comes in various colors.
