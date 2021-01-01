About this product

• Glass Bubbler for Dry Herb

• Left Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 7.25”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .8”

• Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .25”

• Carb & Hole Diameter: .2”

• Weight: 6.6 oz



This bubbler features a unique 3-bubble shape to the chamber, and a beautiful blend of fume and cane glasswork. The base of the chamber is slightly smaller than average, but the piece is remarkably well-weighted for stability. The fuming is generous, and adds a classy sheen to the piece. This is definitely one of our more unique bubblers thanks to its slightly whimsical shape and extra high quality glasswork.