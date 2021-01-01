Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Smoking Outlet

Smoking Outlet

The Fumicane Bubbler

Buy Here

About this product

• Glass Bubbler for Dry Herb
• Left Carb Hole
• Length: Approx 7.25”
• Bowl Diameter: Approx .8”
• Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .25”
• Carb & Hole Diameter: .2”
• Weight: 6.6 oz

This bubbler features a unique 3-bubble shape to the chamber, and a beautiful blend of fume and cane glasswork. The base of the chamber is slightly smaller than average, but the piece is remarkably well-weighted for stability. The fuming is generous, and adds a classy sheen to the piece. This is definitely one of our more unique bubblers thanks to its slightly whimsical shape and extra high quality glasswork.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!