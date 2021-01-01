About this product

• Single Chamber, Mushroom Root Perc

• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Male Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate

• Gender Changer, Bowl Pieces for Dry Herb, and Other Accessories Available

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents

• Height: 8.75”

• Weight: 17.7 oz.

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 3.875”



Lookah Glass is back in a big way, with this whimsical new water pipe offering. It’s tough to incorporate bold themes into a water pipe while retaining a functional design and build quality, but the Mad Mushroomery has both in spades. Starting with the thick, sturdy base found in all Lookah pieces, this water pipe showcases exemplary quality throughout. The egg shape creates the impression of a snowglobe or terrarium, in which several little mushrooms are growing happily.



The percolation is no slouch, either! Airflow moves from the intake through the main mushroom in the chamber, and smoke is percolated by a 6-hole showerhead style perc. Bubbles look fantastic rolling up the curved sides of the chamber, before smoke exits through the mushroom-shaped mouthpiece.