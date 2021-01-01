Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Smoking Outlet

Smoking Outlet

The Natural Way to Roll Rolling Tray by RAW

Buy Here

About this product

• Dimensions: 9” x 6”
• Depth: 1”
• Weight: 6 oz.

RAW welcomes another addition to the Rolling Tray family. The natural way to roll. Nicely painted and decorated with a clear look at the logo. What's not to love? Non-stick and the corners are round style to prevent any of your favorite dry leaves from leaving the tray.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!