About this product
• Dimensions: 9” x 6”
• Depth: 1”
• Weight: 6 oz.
RAW welcomes another addition to the Rolling Tray family. The natural way to roll. Nicely painted and decorated with a clear look at the logo. What's not to love? Non-stick and the corners are round style to prevent any of your favorite dry leaves from leaving the tray.
• Depth: 1”
• Weight: 6 oz.
RAW welcomes another addition to the Rolling Tray family. The natural way to roll. Nicely painted and decorated with a clear look at the logo. What's not to love? Non-stick and the corners are round style to prevent any of your favorite dry leaves from leaving the tray.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!