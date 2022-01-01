About this product
• Single Chamber, Removable Downstem, Ice Pinch
• 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14/18mm Removable Downstem
• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & 3D Owl Statues w/Black Cheech Logo
• Height: 13.5”
• Weight: 44 oz
• Glass Thickness: .125"
• Base Diameter: 4.25”
Cheech does it again. Beautifully designed water pipe with colored accents and 3D owl statues decorating in between the chamber and the neck of the pipe! Clear high quality borosilicate glass, with a touch of a little color and the Cheech Logo where it is visible and admired from a distance. Ice pinch sits low enough for your convenience, and the downstem right below that to allow filtration and a full performance in effect. If you are the type of person that loves unique designs, or designs that never fail to catch they eye, this one 's for you! Simple, yet elegant and beautiful in every way! Don’t miss out.
• 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14/18mm Removable Downstem
• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & 3D Owl Statues w/Black Cheech Logo
• Height: 13.5”
• Weight: 44 oz
• Glass Thickness: .125"
• Base Diameter: 4.25”
Cheech does it again. Beautifully designed water pipe with colored accents and 3D owl statues decorating in between the chamber and the neck of the pipe! Clear high quality borosilicate glass, with a touch of a little color and the Cheech Logo where it is visible and admired from a distance. Ice pinch sits low enough for your convenience, and the downstem right below that to allow filtration and a full performance in effect. If you are the type of person that loves unique designs, or designs that never fail to catch they eye, this one 's for you! Simple, yet elegant and beautiful in every way! Don’t miss out.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet