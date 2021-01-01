About this product

• Double Chamber, Double Tractor Tire Perc

• 18mm Male Joint, Glass on Glass

• 18mm Female Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Gold Lookah Glass Logos

• Height: 12.25”

• Weight: 32 oz.

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 4.25”

• Brands: Lookah Glass



Turn your dabbing routine around with this stunning rig by Lookah Glass. As always, the glass quality of this piece is undeniable, with thick joints and delightful clarity. The extra thick base provides a stable foundation for an impressive array of designs that work together to deliver the ultimate dab. Subtle color accents appear at key points: the base, the dual percs, and the mouthpiece. These accents provide a perfect backdrop for the gold Lookah Logos on the back of the chamber, front of the intake, and neck. You’re not going to find a more intricate piece, unless it’s another Lookah!