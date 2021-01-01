About this product
• Single Chamber; Fixed Stem Perc
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Dry Herb
• Material: Borosilicate Glass
• Height: 6.5”
• Weight: 6.5 oz
• Glass Thickness: 4mm
• Base Diameter: 2.75”
Take some time to wind down with a nice, refreshing sip of ganja vapor! This water pipe is designed for ease and convenience, being compact in stature, yet durable thanks to the 4mm borosilicate glass. The chamber holds a fixed stem perc to produce bubbles to clean and cool the smoke before it enters the neck piece. The curved shape of the chamber makes this bong easy and comfortable to grip, adding to its relaxing quality. Don't overthink which piece you want to smoke out of in a hurry or after a long day - get a comforting piece you can always count on to be ready when you need to wind down.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
