About this product

• See Through Glass on Second Chamber

• Pollen Collection Chamber

• 4-Piece, 3-Chamber Design

• Heavy Duty Construction

• Zinc Alloy

• Curved Style Teeth

• Diameter: 2.5”

• Height: 2.6”

• Weight: 6.1 oz.

• Scraper & Duster Included



There will be no humdrum around this XL Drum grinder by Chromium Crusher. With all the features found in the Chromium Crusher Drum plus a larger catch chamber with windows on the sides so you can monitor your progress. The color choices are bold with a dazzling gold, deep red and sharp silver. You might need some bigger rolling papers to go with this one.