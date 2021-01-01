About this product
• See Through Glass on Second Chamber
• Pollen Collection Chamber
• 4-Piece, 3-Chamber Design
• Heavy Duty Construction
• Zinc Alloy
• Curved Style Teeth
• Diameter: 2.5”
• Height: 2.6”
• Weight: 6.1 oz.
• Scraper & Duster Included
There will be no humdrum around this XL Drum grinder by Chromium Crusher. With all the features found in the Chromium Crusher Drum plus a larger catch chamber with windows on the sides so you can monitor your progress. The color choices are bold with a dazzling gold, deep red and sharp silver. You might need some bigger rolling papers to go with this one.
