• Wax Vaporizer Pen w/ Built-In Storage Jar
• 2020 Version
• Yocan 1400mAh Battery
• Quad Quartz Coil Technology
• Adjustable Airflow Valve
• Height: 4.5"
• Weight: 4 oz
Includes:
• Extra Quad Quartz Rod Coil
• USB Charger
• Hanging Ring & Lanyard
• Dab Tool
Yocan's 2020 Evolve Plus XL Vape Pen is a portable and reliable way to enjoy dabbing with convenience! This cutting-edge vaporizer uses Quad Quartz Coil Technology, as well as a unique magnetic design and coil cap that prevents mess and stickiness. The quad quarts rod coils work to preserve that tasty terpene flavor, while optimizing your concentrate by generating big clouds from this little machine. The Evolve Plus XL features an adjustable airflow valve, which allows you to control the amount of vapor you inhale. This means you can easily tailor your intake from small to large, depending on your preference.
This pen even features a detachable dual-compartment silicone concentrate container under the battery for compact, discreet storage. Not to mention, this pen also includes a steel dab tool to easily load up concentrate, as well as a ring on the pen and lanyard to hang it from. Yocan has given you just about everything you need for a practical, easy experience.
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
