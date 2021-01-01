About this product
• Wax Vaporizer Pen w/ Built-In Storage Jar
• 2020 Version
• Yocan 650mAh Battery
• Quartz Dual Coil (QDC) Technology
• Height: 4.75"
• Weight: 1.7 oz
Includes:
• Extra Quartz Dual Rod Coil
• USB Charger
• Dab Tool
Yocan's Evolve 2020 Vape Pen combines the discreet, portable nature of twist vape pens, with the potency and pronounced flavor of pure concentrates. Quartz Dual Rod Coils produce pure and intense flavor from your favorite concentrates. Slender, yet sturdy in build, the Evolve can be taken anywhere without any worry, as it's one of the most compact wax vaporizers on the market. Vaping is as simple as removing the lid and leak-preventing coil cap, dropping in your wax, and you'll be enjoying pleasant, torch-free dabs within seconds of heating.
The device is powered by Yocan's 650mAh battery, which is fast-charging, with an impressive battery life. When it comes to the Evolve, you’ll find that whether you’ve been vaping for years or have just started, the user experience is straightforward and practical. It’s simplified to the necessary functions of a great vape pen: Portability, durability, and high power! This kit includes a stainless-steel dab tool, extra QDC coil, and USB charger.
• 2020 Version
• Yocan 650mAh Battery
• Quartz Dual Coil (QDC) Technology
• Height: 4.75"
• Weight: 1.7 oz
Includes:
• Extra Quartz Dual Rod Coil
• USB Charger
• Dab Tool
Yocan's Evolve 2020 Vape Pen combines the discreet, portable nature of twist vape pens, with the potency and pronounced flavor of pure concentrates. Quartz Dual Rod Coils produce pure and intense flavor from your favorite concentrates. Slender, yet sturdy in build, the Evolve can be taken anywhere without any worry, as it's one of the most compact wax vaporizers on the market. Vaping is as simple as removing the lid and leak-preventing coil cap, dropping in your wax, and you'll be enjoying pleasant, torch-free dabs within seconds of heating.
The device is powered by Yocan's 650mAh battery, which is fast-charging, with an impressive battery life. When it comes to the Evolve, you’ll find that whether you’ve been vaping for years or have just started, the user experience is straightforward and practical. It’s simplified to the necessary functions of a great vape pen: Portability, durability, and high power! This kit includes a stainless-steel dab tool, extra QDC coil, and USB charger.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet