About this product

Our body butter is simply the utmost in heavenly hydration. It’s enriched with the same quality CBD oil included in all of our products, with the addition of revitalizing herbals and terpenes. The rich, thick and creamy texture absorbs easily to REPLENISH dry skin and leave the body feeling smooth and luxurious. Smooth Leaf's owner uses it personally to plump up skin and lips for a youthful, vibrant appearance.