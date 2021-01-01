SMPLSTC CBD
About this product
Introducing SMPLSTC’s all-new Full Spectrum CBD Roll-On. Complimented with full-plant extract and natural muscle relief ingredients. Our CBD Roll-Ons are made for the gym rat, office worker, and the stay at home mom, no matter what’s causing you stress, this product is right for you.
Ingredients:
Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Unscented Lotion Base, Eucalyptus Essential Oil, Caphor Essential Oil, Propylene Glycol
