Miracle Mints (AKA Cap Junky) is an extremely potent, pungent strain crossing Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11. Cap Junky smells like sour fruit rind with hints of pepper, gas, and dank. Its smoke tastes astringent, peppery, and hits very smooth. This maximum-THC cultivar is for experienced smokers only, with an intense, long-lasting euphoric effects.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Smyth Cannabis Co. is a craft cannabis cultivator and recreational dispensary located in Lowell, Massachusetts. Our dispensary offers the highest quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates and more.
Our 15,000 square foot growing facility is controlled to the last detail. Our flower is always properly flushed, cured and hand trimmed without the use of any pesticides, and we grow dozens of different strains at maximum strength and efficiency.