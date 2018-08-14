About this product





Description

Mouthwatering notes of cherry lemonade pop in this unique disposable rechargeable Cherry AK pen! We craft all of our ready-to-use Highlighters using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 and Delta 10 distillate.



Feel free to take your time enjoying your Highlighter. If it dies, recharge it and enjoy until your cart is done. Then toss it and go on your way!



Specifications

Farm Bill Compliant

2.5 Grams of Delta 8 & Delta 10

<.3% Delta-9 THC

USP Grade Terpenes

USA Grown Hemp

Third Party Tested

Analytical Documentation

Non-GMO



Warning

This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.

