2000MGs CHERRY AK Rechargeable Disposable only $35 | Canna River's THE HIGHLIGHTER
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Description
Mouthwatering notes of cherry lemonade pop in this unique disposable rechargeable Cherry AK pen! We craft all of our ready-to-use Highlighters using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 and Delta 10 distillate.
Feel free to take your time enjoying your Highlighter. If it dies, recharge it and enjoy until your cart is done. Then toss it and go on your way!
Specifications
Farm Bill Compliant
2.5 Grams of Delta 8 & Delta 10
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USP Grade Terpenes
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Analytical Documentation
Non-GMO
Warning
This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.
Cherry AK-47 effects
Reported by real people like you
194 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
