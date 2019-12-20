Snap Delta 8 by Stoned Ape - Free Shipping orders over $50
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY with the Snap Three Pack! Three Carts at an amazingly low $17.99 each
Delta-8 THC Cartridge - Sativa – 3 Grams (Three 1 Gram/1000mg Cartridges)
Description:
A smooth yet energizing Sativa dominant high followed by a happy cerebral effect.
Current Sativa Delta-8 Cartridge Batch is Based on the Banana Split Strain.
About the Banana Split Strain : Sativa-dominant cross of the famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert strains.
Flavor: Insanely refreshing citrus aroma coupled with just perfect banana sherbet flavor
Common effects: A clean level-headed high.
Common Uses: Anyone looking to have a productive day, while still in a state of bliss.
An energizing sativa dominant high followed by a happy cerebral effect. Crafted using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate.
510 Thread Battery Compatible
Farm Bill Compliant
1000mg Delta-8 THC
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USP Grade Terpenes
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Analytical Documentation (Tests)
Non-GMO
Warnings on Website
(Only available where allowed)
Banana Split effects
Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
