Snap Delta 8 by Stoned Ape - Free Shipping orders over $50

Snap Delta 8 by Stoned Ape - Free Shipping orders over $50

Hybrid | Snap Galactic Goo Delta -8 THC Disposable | Strain: Blue Dream

About this product

*DUE TO MASSIVE POPULARITY PRODUCT IS BACK ORDERED UNTIL SEPT 7,*
*STOCK DOES NOT LAST WE WILL BE ACCEPTING PREORDERS FOR THE FIRST 10,000 UNITS ONLY*
Current Hybrid Delta-8 THC Disposable Batch is Based on the hyper-famous Blue Dream Strain.

About the Blue Dream Strain :

Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.

Flavor: Sweet Berries

Common effects: Balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation

Common Uses: thought to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea.

Get the best of both worlds with the full body melt of an indica and the cerebral burst of a sativa, USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate.

Farm Bill Compliant
2000mg Delta-8 THC
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USP Grade Terpenes
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Analytical Documentation (Tests)
Non-GMO
