About this product

*DUE TO MASSIVE POPULARITY PRODUCT IS BACK ORDERED UNTIL SEPT 7,*

*STOCK DOES NOT LAST WE WILL BE ACCEPTING PREORDERS FOR THE FIRST 10,000 UNITS ONLY*

Current Hybrid Delta-8 THC Disposable Batch is Based on the hyper-famous Blue Dream Strain.



About the Blue Dream Strain :



Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.



Flavor: Sweet Berries



Common effects: Balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation



Common Uses: thought to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea.



Get the best of both worlds with the full body melt of an indica and the cerebral burst of a sativa, USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate.



Farm Bill Compliant

2000mg Delta-8 THC

<.3% Delta-9 THC

USP Grade Terpenes

USA Grown Hemp

Third Party Tested

Analytical Documentation (Tests)

Non-GMO