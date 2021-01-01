Snap Delta 8 by Stoned Ape - Free Shipping orders over $50
About this product
Current Hybrid Delta-8 THC Disposable Batch is Based on the hyper-famous Blue Dream Strain.
About the Blue Dream Strain :
Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.
Flavor: Sweet Berries
Common effects: Balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation
Common Uses: thought to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea.
Get the best of both worlds with the full body melt of an indica and the cerebral burst of a sativa, USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate.
Farm Bill Compliant
2000mg Delta-8 THC
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USP Grade Terpenes
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Analytical Documentation (Tests)
Non-GMO
