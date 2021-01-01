Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Snap Delta 8 by Stoned Ape - Free Shipping orders over $50

Snap Delta 8 by Stoned Ape - Free Shipping orders over $50

Paramellow | Snap Galactic Goo Delta-8 THC Gummies | 25mg per gummy

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

A binge worthy mix of creamy caramel with butterscotch and pear.

Mouthwatering flavors.

Mind-numbing enjoyment.

A one way ticket to a Multiverse of pure enjoyment.

Take the trip.

25mg Delta-8 Per Gummy | 500 mg Per Bottle
Farm Bill Compliant
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!