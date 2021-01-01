Snap Delta 8 by Stoned Ape - Free Shipping orders over $50
About this product
A binge worthy mix of creamy caramel with butterscotch and pear.
Mouthwatering flavors.
Mind-numbing enjoyment.
A one way ticket to a Multiverse of pure enjoyment.
Take the trip.
25mg Delta-8 Per Gummy | 500 mg Per Bottle
Farm Bill Compliant
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
