Plants naturally produce terpenes that give them their distinct flavor and smell. They also play an important role in giving cannabinoids their unique effects. Alert is a tailored blend of CBD and effect-specific terpenes. These capsules seamlessly pair the two together to deliver the mid-day boost you didn’t know you needed.
Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT Oil), Terpenes, Gelatin, Glycerin, and Water
Sizes: 30 gel capsules; 50mg CBD each
About this brand
Social CBD
From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health.
We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.
