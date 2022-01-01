About this product
The purest extract available, enriched with highly refined lavender, chamomile, and passionflower essential oils—this calming blend is your ideal way to press pause on a stress-filled day.
Convenient and discreet
Dry herbs are steeped in our proprietary blend for 48 hours
Great taste (or tasteless)
Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD extract, fractionated coconut oil (MCT), lavender essential oil, chamomile, passion flower, and stevia.
About this brand
Social CBD
From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health.
We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.
