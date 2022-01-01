About this product
The purest extract available, enriched with highly refined lavender essential oils—breathing in this soothing blend is your ticket to calm and tranquility amidst the chaos.
1-2 mg of CBD per 3-second puff
Formulated with essential oils to provide tailored effects
Self-contained, easy to use product
Ceramic core technology evenly distributes heat to the oil
Less than 1% product failure rate and a top-rated return policy
Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD extract, natural essences, and fractionated coconut oil (MCT).
About this brand
Social CBD
From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health.
We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.
