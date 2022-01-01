About this product
Plants naturally produce terpenes that give them their distinct flavor and smell. They also play an important role in giving cannabinoids their unique effects. Relax is formulated to be the perfect blend of CBD and effect-specific terpenes. When paired together, they work harmoniously to deliver the gentle experience you’re looking for.
Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD extract, fractionated coconut oil (MCT), terpenes, gelatin, glycerin, and water
Sizes: 30 gel capsules; 50mg CBD each
*Due to upcoming release of new packaging, please be aware that this product’s packaging you receive may vary from the image here. Note, this is the same formula used as Montel’s Lenitiv product and should not cause any concern.
About this brand
From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health.
We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.
