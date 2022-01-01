Plants naturally produce terpenes that give them their distinct flavor and smell. They also play an important role in giving cannabinoids their unique effects. Relax is formulated to be the perfect blend of CBD and effect-specific terpenes. When paired together, they work harmoniously to deliver the gentle experience you’re looking for.



Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD extract, fractionated coconut oil (MCT), terpenes, gelatin, glycerin, and water



Sizes: 30 gel capsules; 50mg CBD each



*Due to upcoming release of new packaging, please be aware that this product’s packaging you receive may vary from the image here. Note, this is the same formula used as Montel’s Lenitiv product and should not cause any concern.