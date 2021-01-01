Social CBD
About this product
The purest extract available, enriched with cold pressed lemon essential oils—this revitalizing blend will restore your inner balance, one breath at a time.
1-2 mg of CBD per 3-second puff
Formulated with essential oils to provide tailored effects
Self-contained, easy to use product
Ceramic core technology evenly distributes heat to the oil
Less than 1% product failure rate and a top-rated return policy
Ingredients: Hemp-derived CBD extract, natural essences, and fractionated coconut oil (MCT).
