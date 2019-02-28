About this product

Destress and delight with our potent hemp + coconut (MCT) power duo. Our high quality, full-spectrum CBD (0.3% or less THC), has been cultivated over 5 years to produce one of the cleanest, richest and purest oils to boot.



GREAT FOR:

Your relaxation & mood

Reducing anxiety

Pain and inflammation management

Improving the quality of sleep



Developed in our own research facilities, then grown and extracted on our farms in Colorado, we oversee and control the entire process. This allows us to maintain the highest quality products and the best CBD oil on the market.



We recommend using a full dropper (amount drawn into pipette) 1-2 times a day, as needed.

Our CBD can be added to food & liquids or dropped directly under the tongue for more immediate results

Dosage: Full dropper* (1ml / 20 drops) includes 42 mg Full-Spectrum CBD

Storage: The bottle can be refrigerated for longer shelf life, or simply in your pantry, away from heat, light and moisture



Our CBD can be added to food & liquids or dropped directly under the tongue for more immediate results

Dosage: Full dropper* (1ml / 20 drops) includes 42 mg Full-Spectrum CBD

Storage: The bottle can be refrigerated for longer shelf life, or simply in your pantry, away from heat, light and moisture.



INGREDIENTS:

Organic MCT coconut oil, organic hemp oil, essential oils (organic): coconut, pineapple, lemongrass and stevia extracts. We think CBD should taste great, whether on its own or added to your favorite food or drink.