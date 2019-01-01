SoCo Plant Power
Delicious, Organic, High Performing Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
About SoCo Plant Power
Delicious, organic, high performing Full-Spectrum CBD Oil that tastes like nature. We put lots of love and take great pride in our plants. They grow organically with no use of pesticides, in our beautiful farms in Colorado. We believe nature offers almost everything we need to heal our body and mind. Our research and extraction facilities are developing elite parental lines, which are then crossed to create new hemp hybrids. We use DNA markers and analytic labs to define the cannabinoid profile of the new hybrids and select the best performing varieties.
In stores nearby
Hemp CBD tinctures
Available in
Canada, United States, Alabama, Alaska, Alberta, Arizona, Arkansas, British Columbia, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Manitoba, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Brunswick, New Hampshire, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Pennsylvania, Prince Edward Island, Quebec City, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Newfoundland and Labrador, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ontario, Oregon, Utah, Montana, Nevada, Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, Yukon