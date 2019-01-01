Delicious, organic, high performing Full-Spectrum CBD Oil that tastes like nature. We put lots of love and take great pride in our plants. They grow organically with no use of pesticides, in our beautiful farms in Colorado. We believe nature offers almost everything we need to heal our body and mind. Our research and extraction facilities are developing elite parental lines, which are then crossed to create new hemp hybrids. We use DNA markers and analytic labs to define the cannabinoid profile of the new hybrids and select the best performing varieties.