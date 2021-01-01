About this product

Everything you need to start your all natural indoor cultivation. Enjoy our perfected growing recipe through your plant’s complete life-cycle without the time consuming guesswork of nutrient mixing. Just add water. This kit is our biggest seller and an incredible value during our summer pricing. Let’s grow together! This Kit Includes: (1) 25 gallon Flexitank, (6) 6.6 gallon pots, (3) 1.5 ft³ SoHum Soil, (6) 5 oz perlite bags, (1) 1000W Solis Tek light, (1) Best Practices and Getting Started guide.