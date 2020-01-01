SoHum Soils

Welcome to the future of cultivation. We cracked the code to provide your plants the best, all natural, grow solution available. Inspired by True Living Organics (TLO), SoHum Living Soils (SoHum) will simplify the growing process, maximize yields, and allow for consistent quality in production. SoHum is a bio-dynamic potting mix developed to optimize the plants' genetic potential. In cultivation, the term "bio-dynamic" applies to the understanding that a living soil with beneficial bacteria and fungi directly impacts plant development, emphasizing a natural approach to growing.