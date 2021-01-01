About this product

Do you already have a light or plan on growing outdoors? If so, we have everything you need to start your all natural garden. Enjoy our perfected growing recipe through your plant’s complete life-cycle without the time consuming guesswork of nutrient mixing. Just add water. This kit has become a standard for cultivators who want to achieve the best yields at the right volume. Don’t miss this incredible value during our summer pricing. Let’s grow together! This Kit Includes: (1) 25 gallon Flexitank, (6) 6.6 gallon pots, (3) 1.5 ft³ SoHum Soil, (6) 5 oz perlite bags, (1) Best Practices and Getting Started guide.