Rejuvenate your mind, body, and spirit with our 25mg Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD Softgels, rich in naturally occurring phytocannabinoid diols, terpenes, and omega 3 fatty acids.
Our softgels are blended with Coconut (MCT) Oil, a healthy fatty acid derived from coconut, and are rich in C8, C10, and C12.
We also crafted our softgels with Beta-Caryophyllene to increase the absorption rate of CBD into your system.
These easy to swallow softgels dissolve within minutes of reaching the stomach for rapid bioavailability and nutrient absorption.
Soji Hemp CBD Softgels, your Complete Body Defense!
Gluten-Free
Non-GMO
Soy Free
No THC
Disclaimer: Please consult a physician if pregnant or breastfeeding. The FDA has not evaluated this product for safety or efficacy.
Ingredients:Coconut (MCT) Oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Beta-Caryophyllene, Sorbic Acid, Gel Shell (Gelatin, Vegetable Glycerin, Water).
About this brand
Soji Health
Soji Health is determined to pave the way for you to experience the many life changing benefits of Hemp CBD, in all areas of your day to day. Our unique nano-liposomal delivery system provides up to 6X higher and immediate bioavailability than our competitors. The result being phenomenal products that truly work. We made sure to craft all of our products with Hemp CBD that contains cannabinoids, as well as many beautiful botanicals, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids, fiber, flavonoids, and terpenes.
Unlike many competitors, we triple test each batch of Soji Health products with independent third party labs to ensure accurate and consistent milligram count. We also provide full copies of our Certificates of Analysis on our website.
Soji Health's Collection of prestige CBD products consist of a full skin care regimen, delicious gummies, nano-liposomal sublingual oils and tinctures for pets.
We are committed to educating everyone and building our Soji Community so everyone can Soothe, Nourish and Nurture themselves. Your Way!
