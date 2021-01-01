About this product
Soji Health Face Cream is Nature’s nourishment for a youthful complexion. Our silky-smooth formula helps to relax tired skin cells diminishing fine lines and skin discoloration.
Formulated with 35mg of Broad Spectrum Hemp CBD and natural essential oils and as a commitment to quality skincare all of our items are Paraben Free!
Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily
Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Redness, Dullness, and Uneven Texture
Product Info: This product is cruelty-free and gluten-free.
isolate—a cheaper and more heavily processed extract that is derived by stripping away all of the plant’s natural compounds and isolating only one. Our Broad Spectrum CBD oil retains the plant’s original terpenes and phytocannabinoids to boost efficacy and deliver products powered by the whole plant. Soji Health is committed to using only clean and functional ingredients.
Ingredients: Water, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Octyldodecanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Poly C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Sucrose Stearate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Myristic Acid, Orbignya Oleifera Seed Oil, Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caffeine, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Disodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Cannabis Sativa Seed/Stem Oil, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Oil, Vaccinium Myrtillus Fruit Extract, Saccharum Officinarum (Sugarcane) Extract, Acer Saccharum (Sugar Maple) Extract, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Fruit Extract, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Peel Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Oil, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Xanthan Gum, Chlorphenesin, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin
About this brand
Soji Health
Soji Health is determined to pave the way for you to experience the many life changing benefits of Hemp CBD, in all areas of your day to day. Our unique nano-liposomal delivery system provides up to 6X higher and immediate bioavailability than our competitors. The result being phenomenal products that truly work. We made sure to craft all of our products with Hemp CBD that contains cannabinoids, as well as many beautiful botanicals, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids, fiber, flavonoids, and terpenes.
Unlike many competitors, we triple test each batch of Soji Health products with independent third party labs to ensure accurate and consistent milligram count. We also provide full copies of our Certificates of Analysis on our website.
Soji Health's Collection of prestige CBD products consist of a full skin care regimen, delicious gummies, nano-liposomal sublingual oils and tinctures for pets.
We are committed to educating everyone and building our Soji Community so everyone can Soothe, Nourish and Nurture themselves. Your Way!
