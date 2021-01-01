Discover Soji Health Body Oil which is a restorative, fast-absorbing Broad Spectrum CBD-infused body oil with antioxidants that are ideal for post-workout recovery, deep hydration, soothing relief, and many other skin and body concerns—our body oil relieves your muscles everywhere you need it (on temples, neck, shoulders, arms, legs) with our Broad Spectrum CBD oil which is derived exclusively from hemp cultivated in the USA.



Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily



Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Redness, Dullness, and Uneven Texture



Product Info: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.



CBD info: CBD (Cannabidiol) is a Phytocannabinoid that is widely known for its restorative benefits. Not all CBD is created equal. Some brands use CBD isolate—a cheaper and more heavily processed extract that is derived by stripping away all of the plant’s natural compounds and isolating only one. Our Broad Spectrum CBD oil retains the plant’s original terpenes and phytocannabinoids to boost efficacy and deliver products powered by the whole plant. Soji Health is committed to using only clean and functional ingredients.



Ingredients: Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cannabis Sativa Stem (CBD) Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Brassica Campestris Seed Oil, Linum Usitatissimum Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Tocopherol