Discover Soji Health Body Oil which is a restorative, fast-absorbing Broad Spectrum CBD-infused body oil with antioxidants that are ideal for post-workout recovery, deep hydration, soothing relief, and many other skin and body concerns—our body oil relieves your muscles everywhere you need it (on temples, neck, shoulders, arms, legs) with our Broad Spectrum CBD oil which is derived exclusively from hemp cultivated in the USA.
Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily
Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Redness, Dullness, and Uneven Texture
Product Info: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.
CBD info: CBD (Cannabidiol) is a Phytocannabinoid that is widely known for its restorative benefits. Not all CBD is created equal. Some brands use CBD isolate—a cheaper and more heavily processed extract that is derived by stripping away all of the plant’s natural compounds and isolating only one. Our Broad Spectrum CBD oil retains the plant’s original terpenes and phytocannabinoids to boost efficacy and deliver products powered by the whole plant. Soji Health is committed to using only clean and functional ingredients.
Ingredients: Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cannabis Sativa Stem (CBD) Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Brassica Campestris Seed Oil, Linum Usitatissimum Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Tocopherol
About this brand
Soji Health
Soji Health is determined to pave the way for you to experience the many life changing benefits of Hemp CBD, in all areas of your day to day. Our unique nano-liposomal delivery system provides up to 6X higher and immediate bioavailability than our competitors. The result being phenomenal products that truly work. We made sure to craft all of our products with Hemp CBD that contains cannabinoids, as well as many beautiful botanicals, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids, fiber, flavonoids, and terpenes.
Unlike many competitors, we triple test each batch of Soji Health products with independent third party labs to ensure accurate and consistent milligram count. We also provide full copies of our Certificates of Analysis on our website.
Soji Health's Collection of prestige CBD products consist of a full skin care regimen, delicious gummies, nano-liposomal sublingual oils and tinctures for pets.
We are committed to educating everyone and building our Soji Community so everyone can Soothe, Nourish and Nurture themselves. Your Way!
