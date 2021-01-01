About this product
Discover Soji Health's Facial Cleanser, a pure, nourishing, botanical cleansing facial wash that includes Broad Spectrum CBD oil and pure plant essential oils for a lovely complexion that glows. Soji's Facial CBD Cleanser is made with natural ingredients to be gentle and effective. This facial cleanser is great for all skin types.
Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily
Skincare Concerns: Dryness, Redness, Dullness, and Uneven Texture
Product Info: This product is cruelty-free and gluten-free.
CBD info: CBD (Cannabidiol) is a Phytocannabinoid that is widely known for its restorative benefits. Not all CBD is created equal. Some brands use CBD isolate—a cheaper and more heavily processed extract that is derived by stripping away all of the plant’s natural compounds and isolating only one. Our Broad Spectrum CBD oil retains the plant’s original terpenes and phytocannabinoids to boost efficacy and deliver products powered by the whole plant. Soji Health is committed to using only clean and functional ingredients.
Ingredients: Water, Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Acrylates/Palmeth-25 Acrylate Copolymer, Butylene Glycol, Decyl Glucoside, Panthenol, Sorbitol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Epilobium Angustifolium Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Dipteryx Odorata Seed Extract, Cannabis Sativa Stem (CBD) Oil, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Coriandrun Sativum (Coriander) Seed Oil, Lavandula Augustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Carum Petroselinum Seed Oil, Rosa Damascena Flower Oil, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide
About this brand
Soji Health
Soji Health is determined to pave the way for you to experience the many life changing benefits of Hemp CBD, in all areas of your day to day. Our unique nano-liposomal delivery system provides up to 6X higher and immediate bioavailability than our competitors. The result being phenomenal products that truly work. We made sure to craft all of our products with Hemp CBD that contains cannabinoids, as well as many beautiful botanicals, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids, fiber, flavonoids, and terpenes.
Unlike many competitors, we triple test each batch of Soji Health products with independent third party labs to ensure accurate and consistent milligram count. We also provide full copies of our Certificates of Analysis on our website.
Soji Health's Collection of prestige CBD products consist of a full skin care regimen, delicious gummies, nano-liposomal sublingual oils and tinctures for pets.
We are committed to educating everyone and building our Soji Community so everyone can Soothe, Nourish and Nurture themselves. Your Way!
