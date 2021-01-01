About this product
Keep your Soothing Topical Roll-On with you on the go. It’s the ideal application of CBD—perfect for your gym bag or next to the bed. Essential oils of Menthol, Aloe, Lavender, Peppermint, Rosemary, and Eucalyptus provide an on-the-spot soothing sensation. Apply on all areas that need soothing.
Always backed by science our CBD formulas are designed by expert chemists and naturopaths using premium US hemp that is grown to the highest organic standards and principles.
Product Info: This product is cruelty-free and gluten-free.
CBD info: CBD (Cannabidiol) is a Phytocannabinoid that is widely known for its restorative benefits. Not all CBD is created equal. Some brands use CBD isolate—a cheaper and more heavily processed extract that is derived by stripping away all of the plant’s natural compounds and isolating only one. Our Broad Spectrum CBD oil retains the plant’s original terpenes and phytocannabinoids to boost efficacy and deliver products powered by the whole plant. Soji Health is committed to using only clean and functional ingredients.
Ingredients: Water, SD Alcohol 40-b, Polysorbate 20, Pentylene Glycol, Glycerin, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Capsaicin Frutescens Oleoresin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Cannabis Sativa Stem (CBD) Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Menthol, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide
About this brand
Soji Health
Soji Health is determined to pave the way for you to experience the many life changing benefits of Hemp CBD, in all areas of your day to day. Our unique nano-liposomal delivery system provides up to 6X higher and immediate bioavailability than our competitors. The result being phenomenal products that truly work. We made sure to craft all of our products with Hemp CBD that contains cannabinoids, as well as many beautiful botanicals, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids, fiber, flavonoids, and terpenes.
Unlike many competitors, we triple test each batch of Soji Health products with independent third party labs to ensure accurate and consistent milligram count. We also provide full copies of our Certificates of Analysis on our website.
Soji Health's Collection of prestige CBD products consist of a full skin care regimen, delicious gummies, nano-liposomal sublingual oils and tinctures for pets.
We are committed to educating everyone and building our Soji Community so everyone can Soothe, Nourish and Nurture themselves. Your Way!
