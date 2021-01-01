About this product

Keep your Soothing Topical Roll-On with you on the go. It’s the ideal application of CBD—perfect for your gym bag or next to the bed. Essential oils of Menthol, Aloe, Lavender, Peppermint, Rosemary, and Eucalyptus provide an on-the-spot soothing sensation. Apply on all areas that need soothing.



Always backed by science our CBD formulas are designed by expert chemists and naturopaths using premium US hemp that is grown to the highest organic standards and principles.



Product Info: This product is cruelty-free and gluten-free.



CBD info: CBD (Cannabidiol) is a Phytocannabinoid that is widely known for its restorative benefits. Not all CBD is created equal. Some brands use CBD isolate—a cheaper and more heavily processed extract that is derived by stripping away all of the plant’s natural compounds and isolating only one. Our Broad Spectrum CBD oil retains the plant’s original terpenes and phytocannabinoids to boost efficacy and deliver products powered by the whole plant. Soji Health is committed to using only clean and functional ingredients.



Ingredients: Water, SD Alcohol 40-b, Polysorbate 20, Pentylene Glycol, Glycerin, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Capsaicin Frutescens Oleoresin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Cannabis Sativa Stem (CBD) Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Menthol, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide