Somatik
Mind body balance through cannabis.
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Somatik products
7 products
Chocolates
Sparks: Vegan Chocolate Coffee Beans 75mg
by Somatik
5.0
(
1
)
Beverages
Cold Brew Coffee 30mg
by Somatik
Beverages
High Dose Cold Brew 80mg
by Somatik
THC 80%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
1:1 Dark Chocolate Golden Berries 16mg
by Somatik
THC 8%
CBD 8%
Beverages
Cold Brew Coffee 80mg
by Somatik
THC 10%
CBD 0%
Beverages
Cold Brew Coffee Shot 10mg
by Somatik
Chocolates
Sparks: Vegan Chocolate Goji Berries CBD 2:1 90MG
by Somatik
