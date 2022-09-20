A spirit distilled from a one-of-its-kind mash bill of 75% rye, 15% corn and 10% ground hemp seed, this hearty whiskey exhibits pepper on the nose with wispy undertones of peach blossom honey. On the palate, the characteristic bite of rye is soothed by the nutty smoothness of ground hemp seed while notes of cinnamon-honey subtly vie for attention. The long, satisfying finish is highlighted by a medley of flavorful dried fruits inspired by marzipan with a nod to cherry. Bottled at a stout 92 proof, this special spirit is sublime served neat while headlining in an Old Fashioned or Manhattan.