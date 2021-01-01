About this product

Relief Formula

What do you need relief from? Remarkable CBD testimonials, from cancer patients and epileptics, has caused the health and research community to stop discounting cannabis as just a recreational drug and to study the medicinal effects of CBD.

Recent research has unveiled that our body does have an Endocannabinoid System (ECS). The entire body houses cannabinoid receptors which helps regulate the internal environment in our bodies. CBD attaches to these receptors and is believed to be responsible for RELIEF throughout the body.Taking CBD daily can affect nearly every organ system in the body and improve your overall health. Other ongoing research suggests that CBD is beneficial for those suffering from a growing list of ailments,



including:



Anxiety

Heart Disease

Stress

Seizures

Pain Relief

Inflammation

Better Sleep - which may help prevent dementia, Alhzheimers and Parkinsons



Since the research is ongoing, no specific claims can be made as to the benefits of our Sonoma Honey & CBD, and it would be unethical to do so. However, we encourage you to do your own research to decide if Sonoma Honey & CBD products are right for you.

Dosage:

The amount of CBD each person may need is unique to each person. However, here are some general guidelines:

General Health: 2.5-15mg CBD by mouth daily

For pain and inflammation: 2.5-20 mg CBD by mouth daily

Each Raw Honey and CBD straw contains 15 mg CBD.

CBD Honey Sticks

Warnings:

There are still very little long-term safety data, and tests have not been carried out on children as of yet. However, some people noticed tiredness or diarrhea.As with any new or alternative treatment option, a patient should discuss CBD with a qualified healthcare practitioner before using it.Discontinue use and consult your doctor if adverse side effects occur. Keep out of the reach of children.

*Statements regarding the Relaxation Formula have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.