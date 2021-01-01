About this product

Relaxation Formula

Kava kava root is known to reduce anxiety and relax muscles when ingested as it interacts with the brain and central nervous system. Kava itself has an “earthy” flavor that many find distasteful to the point that they avoid the supplement entirely. However, our Relaxation Formula infuses our kava kava root powder concentrate into our sweet and tasty Raw Honey & CBD formula. The result is a super-power supplement customers love. For best results, take on an empty stomach.



Consumers also use kava for a variety of other conditions, such as:



Headaches and the common cold.

Anxiety, stress, and restlessness.

Benzodiazepine withdrawal symptoms

Attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Psychosis.

Depression.

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Respiratory tract infections.

Tuberculosis.

Muscle pain.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes

Menstrual problems

Skin diseases

Epilepsy.

It is not certain whether kava is effective in treating any medical condition. Medicinal use of this product has not been approved by the FDA.



Dosage:

Although Pacific Islanders have used kava for over a century at much higher doses, the FDA has approved the daily dosage of kavalactones at 290 mg. Each Raw Honey, Kava & CBD straw contains 290 mg kavalactones and 15 mg CBD – the maximum approved daily dosage for kava by the FDA. The FDA also recommends a one-week break after 1-2 months of use. Consult your physician if you plan to take the supplement for 90 consecutive days.



Warnings:

Do not use while driving a motor vehicle or operating machinery. Not intended for use by pregnant or lactating women. Not for use by persons under age 18. Do not take if you have Parkinson’s disease. Do not take with alcohol, sedatives or other muscle relaxants. Other serious drug interactions may occur. Consult a healthcare professional prior to use if you have liver problems, frequently use alcohol or take any medication. Stop use if you develop symptoms that may signal liver problems. Rare skin reactions may occur. Do not exceed recommended dose. Keep out of the reach of children. Keep away from heat.



*Statements regarding the Relaxation Formula have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.