About this product

soothe™ pet drops utilize ultra-pure full spectrum CBD made up of pressed hemp seed oil that is rich in essential fatty acids. Healthy pets are happy pets and our soothe™ pet drops are formulated to give your special friend the life they deserve.



- 250mg of Full Spectrum CBD

- 1oz or 30mL of Whole Hemp Extract and Pressed Hemp (seed) Oil

- Natural Bacon Flavor

- 1000 drops per Container (approximately 0.25mg of CBD per drop)