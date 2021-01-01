soothe
Soothe™ 250mg pet drops
About this product
soothe™ pet drops utilize ultra-pure full spectrum CBD made up of pressed hemp seed oil that is rich in essential fatty acids. Healthy pets are happy pets and our soothe™ pet drops are formulated to give your special friend the life they deserve.
- 250mg of Full Spectrum CBD
- 1oz or 30mL of Whole Hemp Extract and Pressed Hemp (seed) Oil
- Natural Bacon Flavor
- 1000 drops per Container (approximately 0.25mg of CBD per drop)
