Himalayan Blackberry
Himalayan Blackberry
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Himalayan Blackberry by Soulshine Cannabis is a strain that blends earthy flavors with relaxed physical attributes. This indica-dominant cut combines Nepalese with North Indian and offers stoney effects that help relieve pain while imbuing the mind with subtle invigoration. The aroma is rich and floral, speaking to strong Kush overtones that are amplified by the sativa qualities of Nepalese. Enjoy this strain near the end of the day to fully harness its sedative effects.
Himalayan Blackberry effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
78% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
31% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
