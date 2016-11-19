Himalayan Blackberry by Soulshine Cannabis is a strain that blends earthy flavors with relaxed physical attributes. This indica-dominant cut combines Nepalese with North Indian and offers stoney effects that help relieve pain while imbuing the mind with subtle invigoration. The aroma is rich and floral, speaking to strong Kush overtones that are amplified by the sativa qualities of Nepalese. Enjoy this strain near the end of the day to fully harness its sedative effects.