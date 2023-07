Soulshine Cannabis pre-rolls are 100% indoor grown flower. The per-roll 2-packs include two 0.5g joints (1 gram total), and comes in an eco-friendly box sealed with compostable cellophane to preserve potency and terpenes.



Klingon is an aggressive indica strain that looks like it comes from deep-space, but its potent genetics origins are tracked to British Columbia. It is almost pure indica with a small amount of the Indica-dominant White Rhino hybrid, but its full origins are a mystery. Klingon has a sweet earthy smell and taste, with hints of pine and citrus. It produces a deeply relaxed body high with a dreamy, floating sensation. Like all indica strains, Klingon can be effective with anxiety, though it's best for pain and lack of appetite. Couch-lock is common when smoking Klingon, so it's best saved for late nights or rainy days at home with a marathon of StarTrek!

