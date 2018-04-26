Narnia is one of the most popular Sativas in the Northwest! Narnia is an 80/20 sativa-dominant hybrid made from a cross of Trainwreck and Jack Herer. Buds are medium in size with long tapered nugs that hold a indica-typical structure. This dense bud cultivates a massive trichome production and boasts a terpene rich profile of citrus, spice, with a dash of sweetness. Narnia possesses the same unique combination of fruit and spice that makes its parent strain, Jack Herer, so popular. Citrus is the primary aroma, though hints of spice and sweet berry notes hang underneath. When breaking up or grinding the densely packed buds, you can expect a distinctly hashy scent.



Smoking Narnia yields a smooth and rich experience, and upon exhale you’ll find the lingering flavors of pine and sugar with an overall impression similar to that of sap or maple syrup. Packing a heavy cerebral high that’ll hit you like a train, if you're needing a little motivation to start a new task or project, this is the strain for you. With a fast onset, you can expect to feel happy and euphoric as you ride a strong uplifting buzz. Watch your world dissolve into creativity and color as you walk through a secret passage to a new universe. Great for a wake and bake, you’ll feel stimulated with an upbeat high that can help keep depression at bay. Narnia is your gateway to another world.



Soulshine Cannabis grows its indoor flower in climate-controlled rooms, with all natural media and nutrients. Our team gives each plant extra love by hand watering and following natural and sustainable growing practices that ensure the potency of each harvest. After curing on the stem in humidity-controlled rooms, each bud is hand trimmed to perfection. Soulshine’s harvest cycle ensures only fresh and quality flower goes into our sustainable packaging.

