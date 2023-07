Soulshine Cannabis pre-rolls are 100% indoor grown flower. The per-roll 2-packs include two 0.5g joints (1 gram total), and comes in an eco-friendly box sealed with compostable cellophane to preserve potency and terpenes.



Narnia is one of the most popular Sativas in the Northwest! Narnia is an 80/20 sativa-dominant hybrid made from a cross of Trainwreck and Jack Herer. Buds are medium in size with long tapered nugs that hold a indica-typical structure. This dense bud cultivates a massive trichome production and boasts a terpene rich profile of citrus, spice, with a dash of sweetness. Narnia possesses the same unique combination of fruit and spice that makes its parent strain, Jack Herer, so popular. Citrus is the primary aroma, though hints of spice and sweet berry notes hang underneath. When breaking up or grinding the densely packed buds, you can expect a distinctly hashy scent.

