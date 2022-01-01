No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SOURCE
Our mission is to transform the world by elevating the human experience.
We are committed to curating unique, loving environments for each cut to ensure our genetics authentically express themselves to the fullest potential. Providing the cleanest green you’ve ever seen, experience the grower’s grower, straight from Source.
Want to learn more about our limited strains or living soil grow practices? Join the Circle at SourceCannabis.com
We are committed to curating unique, loving environments for each cut to ensure our genetics authentically express themselves to the fullest potential. Providing the cleanest green you’ve ever seen, experience the grower’s grower, straight from Source.
Want to learn more about our limited strains or living soil grow practices? Join the Circle at SourceCannabis.com